Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

