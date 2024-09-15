Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 9.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $379,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

