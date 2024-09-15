Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.