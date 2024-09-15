American Century Companies Inc. Buys 82,622 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.76% of Warrior Met Coal worth $90,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.