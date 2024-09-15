American Century Companies Inc. Has $81 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $80,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ASML by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $816.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $898.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $945.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

