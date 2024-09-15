American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.55% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $82,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 249,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of GT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

