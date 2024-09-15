American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of BCE worth $94,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,678,000 after buying an additional 287,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.86%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

