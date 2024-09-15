American Century Companies Inc. Sells 238,716 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,716 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $92,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

