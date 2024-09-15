American Century Companies Inc. Sells 284,416 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284,416 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of IQVIA worth $88,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

