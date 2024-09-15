AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.6 %

APP stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

