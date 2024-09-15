Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $41,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.