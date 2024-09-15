Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 799 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

