Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $91,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13,125.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $220.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

