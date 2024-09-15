Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 178,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOTL opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.63.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

