Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

