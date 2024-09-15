Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $53,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

