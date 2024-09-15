Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Ball Trading Up 0.6 %

Ball stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

