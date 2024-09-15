Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 142.1% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.