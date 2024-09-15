BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BILL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

BILL Trading Up 0.1 %

BILL stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $118.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.