BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $125.41.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $410,984,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 610.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.