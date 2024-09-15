Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

