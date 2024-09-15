Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $50,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYLD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.