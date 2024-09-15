Charles Collier Sells 15,454 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00.

Roku Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 127.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 144.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

