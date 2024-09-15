Choreo LLC Buys 5,364 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,465,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $6,700,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 413,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariston Services Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,512,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

