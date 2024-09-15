Choreo LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 800.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 111,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,131 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $303,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 717.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

