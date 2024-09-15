Choreo LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

