Choreo LLC Invests $624,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

RF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

