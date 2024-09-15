Choreo LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $94,722,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

