Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,322 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

