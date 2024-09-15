Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $53,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TAP opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

