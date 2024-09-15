Choreo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940 shares of company stock worth $217,071. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.98 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $177.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.