Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 15,163 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

