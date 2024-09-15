Choreo LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hess by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES opened at $128.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

