Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

