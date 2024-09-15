CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

