CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,423 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
PDN opened at $34.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.
