CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,423 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PDN opened at $34.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.