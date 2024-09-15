CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,477 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $523,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.