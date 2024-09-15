CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 552 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $889.52.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

