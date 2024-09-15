CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,486 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

