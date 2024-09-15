CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,383 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $364.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $366.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.