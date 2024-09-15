CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,360 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

