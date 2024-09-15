CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.12 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.