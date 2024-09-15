CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.12 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
