CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,811,000 after buying an additional 242,783 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

