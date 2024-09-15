CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,916,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 145,562 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 182,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $435.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

