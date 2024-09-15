CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $55.12 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

