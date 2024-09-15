CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NXTG opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $86.18.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
