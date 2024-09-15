CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXTG opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.