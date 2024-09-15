CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

