CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $179.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

