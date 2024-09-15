CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $32,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:FJUN opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $648.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

