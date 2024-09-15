CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $6,496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1,612.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $5,567,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.